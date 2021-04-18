It is double-header time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and in the first match of the day Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number ten. RCB happens to be the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2021 thus far and the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to complete the hat-trick of wins. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RCB vs KKR live score updates. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The RCB vs KKR takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The pitch at Chennai has urned somewhat slower and is expected to assist spinners once again. In five games played at the venue this season, only one team has won while batting second and that is RCB.

While RCB are unbeaten, Knight Riders have won one and lost as many. In their last outing, KKR slumped to defeat despite being at a good position at one stage. This is going to be interesting clash as these two teams face-off. This Day That Year: Virat Kohli Makes IPL Debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008, RCB Pay Tribute to Their Captain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.