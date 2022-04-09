Mumbai Indians are in a real spot of bother in the Indian Premier League with three defeats in the opening three games. A game against an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore is something Rohit Sharma and his men will not look forward to with confidence, but a lack of positive results could seriously dent their chances of making it to the next round. The defeat against KKR in the last match must have been tough to take for Mumbai as they were well in the contest, but yet again, their bowling crumbled at a crucial juncture. Opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore have put the disappointing loss against Punjab in the opener well behind them and followed it up with back to back wins. They have a quality squad, and Faf du Plessis might be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. RCB vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 18.

Dinesh Karthik in the lower middle order has been the star for Bangalore in their two wins as he is used to performing under pressure. He is the kind of finisher the team has missed in the last few seasons, and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is a perfect addition to the team. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli may have missed out in the game, but they remain RCB’s pick of the players with the bat. In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up wickets when called upon by his skipper, but against Mumbai’s hard-hitting players, he will have to be used judiciously.

The return of Suryakumar Yadav was a welcome boost for Mumbai, and the middle-order batsman repaid the faith shown in him by the fans with a well made fifty. Rohit Sharma is yet to score big in the tournament, and his poor run with the bat over the last two seasons is a cause of concern. Dewald Brevis was promoted to the no three spots in the previous match and scored a 19 ball 29 in a short spell in the middle. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI. RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 18.

