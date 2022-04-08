Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a rough start with a defeat to Punjab Kings in their season opener, but have managed to bounce back in some style, winning their next two matches and establishing themselves as one of the early title contenders this season. For Mumbai Indians however, the story is a bit different with the five-time champions yet to open their account after three matches. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians would be desperate to get off the mark in IPL 2022 but the task would be far from easy, considering the fact that they take on an in-form outfit in RCB. RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 18

Faf du Plessis, one has to say, has done decently as skipper in his maiden IPL captaincy stint so far but RCB would have to up their game against Mumbai Indians, a side known for making comebacks following slow starts. But RCB would be confident as they have shown a lot of promise so far.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have faced each other a total of 31 times. Mumbai Indians hold an advantage with 19 wins as compared to RCB's 12.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 18 Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore would rely on the services of Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik while for Mumbai Indians, the key players for this match would be Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 18 Mini Battles

An RCB vs MI clash always brings up some interesting player battles and this time, it's no different. The duel between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Harshal Patel and Rohit Sharma would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 18 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI0) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on April 09, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 18 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 18 Likely Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi

