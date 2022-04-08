Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) take on each other in the match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB vs MI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 17.

Mumbai Indians have lost three back to back matches thus far in IPL 2022. First the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to DC, then RR and in the last game to KKR. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, defeated KKR and RR in their last two outings after losing their first game to PBKS.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Ishan Kishan (MI) and Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be your picks in wicket-keeper section.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Faf du Plessis (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), David Willey (RCB) and Dewald Brevis (MI) can be your all-rounders.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Harshal Patel (RCB), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), and Tymal Mills (MI) can be picked as the bowlers.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), David Willey (RCB), Dewald Brevis (MI), Harshal Patel (RCB), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), and Tymal Mills (MI).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).