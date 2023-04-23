Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered their fourth victory of the season beating Rajasthan Royals at home by 7 runs. They have now eight points on the board with back-to-back wins at home. A batting performance that didn't look good at the first innings turned out to be a massive effort as the game progressed. The pitch gradually got slower and strokeplaying became difficult and Rajasthan Royals lost back-to-back wickets and fell a little short of the finishing line. Rajasthan have now lost consecutive wickets and their good start to the season has been halted to some extent. Glenn Maxwell Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

In the toss, Sanju Samson opted to bat first despite the wicket being a little on the drier side. Virat Kohli, anticipating it admitted that he wanted to bat first. Although Virat fell for a golden duck, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell counterattacked the opposition bowling putting them under pressure and scoring in a much higher run rate. RR came back at the game later in the innings where they picked up some quick wickets and restricting RCB to under 200.

It looked like not enough the way Faf and Maxwell played but with Mohammed Siraj picking up Jos Buttler early, RR got into a tough spot. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Davdutt Padikkal batted brilliantly to take RR to a good position but Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled brilliantly to put the brakes on the chase and the loss of momentum at that point made RR stumble and finish just ahead of the finishing line.

RCB vs RR Stat Highlights

# Virat Kohli gets dismissed on golden duck in consecutive RCB green jersey game.

# Glenn Maxwell completes 1000 runs for RCB

# Glenn Maxwell becomes 5th batter to do achieve the feat

# Faf du Plessis completes 9000 T20 runs.

# Faf du Plessis first player to complete 400 runs in IPL

# Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL

# Trent Boult now has the sixth highest wickets as an overseas bowler. (101)

# Virat Kohli has 7 golden ducks in IPL now.

# 38 times Dinesh Karthik has been involved in a run out.

# This is the highest number of times a batter has been involved in a run out in IPL.

# Trent Boult becomes the first New Zealand bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL.

# Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell becomes first pair to share century stand in 3 consecutive IPL innings at a ground. Rahul Dravid Watches RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium Alongside Prasidh Krishna and Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner Manoj Badale | 🏏 LatestLY

A game that had some brilliant batting performances, some clean striking and a some brilliant fielding on display saw RCB come out on the top and register important two points on the board. But for both teams the focus will be on how they manage they other batters except their mainstays and make them deliver.

