Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently clashing with Rajasthan Royals at ethe M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. To witness the game, local boy and Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid visited the stadium and he was spotted enjoying the game from the stands alongside injured RR pacer Prasidh Krishna and RR co-owner Manoj Badale. Another co-owner Jake Lush McCrum and support staff Sairaj Bahutule were also present.

Rahul Dravid Watches RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match

In the Pink corner today. 💗 pic.twitter.com/6bVpCvkYg3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)