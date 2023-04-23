Another day and another time Glenn Maxwell steps up for RCB and plays a blinder of a knock. He played a big role in RCB's win in this game scoring 77 off just 44 balls and getting RCB much ahead on a pitch which was ny nature very slow. He took on the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin and didn't allow them to settle down at all.

Glenn Maxwell Wins Man of the Match Award

Glenn Maxwell wins Player Of The Match award for his incredible batting! Maxi the star of RCB. pic.twitter.com/hSzYrAT2mX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)