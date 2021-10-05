The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Sunriser Hyderabad in the 52nd match of the IPL 2021. The match will be held at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the game which includes aspects like the head-to-head record, key battles, live streaming and all other deets. But before that, let's have a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the IPL 2021. Both teams have quite contrasting fortunes so far in the tournament. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad is yet to live up to the expectations of the fans and occupies that last position on the IPL 2021 points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore has already made it to the top four. Virat Kohli and his men have already qualified for playoffs along with the likes of Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad has had its share of controversy too. The ouster of David Warner is considered to be one of the biggest controversies of the IPL 2021. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between two teams have had quite an interesting record. The two teams have locked horns with each other on 19 occasions out of which SRH has won 10 games and 8 games were won by RCB. One game ended up with no result.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 52, Key Players

Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel will be the main players for RCB as they look to keep up their winning streak. Kane Williamson and Abdul Rashid are the key players for the Orange Army.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 52, Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khand will be one of the main battles to look out for. Harshal Patel vs Kane Williamson will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 52 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RCB vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 52 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 52, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, Siddarth Kaul

RCB Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Christian/Chameera, Garton/Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

