Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed a reality check by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who defeated them by nine wickets in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 23. The foundation for this massive win was set up by the Sunrisers' bowlers, who completely dismantled RCB's batting order and restricted them to their second-lowest total in IPL history, on a day when they were shot out for just 49 runs back in the 2017 IPL. South Africa's Marco Jansen started off proceedings for Hyderabad, dismissing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli fell for his second consecutive golden duck. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Reclaim Top Spot, Sunrisers Hyderabad Second

Jansen found support from T Natarajan, who was Sunrisers' best bowler with figures of 3/10. Umran Malik's searing pace was troubling for the RCB middle and lower-middle order as all they could eventually manage was 68 runs, their second-lowest total in IPL history. Youngster Suyash Prabhudessai was their top scorer with 15. Needing 69 to chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad made short work of affairs as they completed the one-sided game with 12 overs to spare. Youngster Abhishek Sharma displayed his class at the top with 47 runs off 28 deliveries.

Here are some stat highlights from the match.

#RCB were bowled out for their second-lowest total in IPL.

#Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to win five consecutive games in IPL 2022 so far.

#RCB's 68-run total was also the fifth-lowest in IPL history.

#Abhishek Sharma reached 1000 runs in his T20 career.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to regroup and bounce back when they face Rajasthan Royals on April 26. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their superb form when they go up against Gujarat Titans on April 27.

