RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: After three consecutive losses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to get back on form when they face Delhi Capitals next in Women's Premier League Season 3. The RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match will be the 14th game of the tournament, the seventh for DC-W, and the sixth for RCB-W. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 1. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

Defending champions RCB-W started the WPL 2025 season with a bang, winning their first two games, but since then they have only lost. A loss further would complicate their journey ahead. DC-W will be playing the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 without even a day's gap after facing Mumbai Indians. So, this game will be a challenge to the fatigue to some. Ellyse Perry Surpasses Meg Lanning to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W)

All-Rounders: Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W)

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ellyse Perry (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc)

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W)

