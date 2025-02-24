Ellyse Perry has reached yet another milestone in her career, becoming the player with the most runs in the history of the Women's Premier League. The all-rounder surpassed fellow Australian Meg Lanning, who has 782 runs to date to achieve the glorious feat during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 game in Bengaluru on February 24. Ellyse Perry has been playing for RCB ever since the start of the Women's Premier League in 2023. This is her third consecutive season. Ellyse Perry was the leading run-scorer in WPL 2024, scoring 347 runs in nine innings, and becoming one of the key architects in RCB-W's trophy-winning campaign. Grace Harris Hat-Trick Video: Watch Australia All-Rounder Dismiss Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani; Help UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025.

Ellyse Perry Becomes Highest Run Scorer in WPL

