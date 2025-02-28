Delhi Capitals will be playing two games in two days when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru immediately on the next day after finishing a game with Mumbai Indians. The side has been majorly inconsistent in Women's Premier League Season 3, having a loss after every win, but it is the defending champions RCB-W who will be on the back foot for the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 game, having lost three consecutive games in a row in the ongoing season. With two wins RCB-W are still at the third spot of the points table, but a loss of points in these final stages will only complicate their chances for a play-off spot. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

RCB-W started WPL 2025 with a bang, winning their first two games with sheer domination. But the situation has been off since then. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost two games by slender margins, one in the last over, while the other in a super over. However, in the last one, they suffered a big loss against bottom-placed Gujarat Giants.

DC-W have blown hot and cold this season. They have failed to show the consistency with which they topped the table in both WPL 2023 and WPL 2024. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 game ought to be a tougher one for them as they will be playing with no days to rest after the match against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants by Six Wickets in WPL 2025: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen and Bowlers Shine As DC-W Secure Dominating Victory Over UPW-W.

RCB-W vs DC-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed against each other in six Women's Premier League matches. DC-W have four wins, while RCB-W managed to win two matches.

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Names Smriti Mandhana Titas Sadhu Jemimah Rodrigues Renuka Singh Georgia Wareham Sarah Bryce

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Captain Smriti Mandhana played a beautiful 81-run knock of just 47 deliveries against Delhi Capitals in the last clash. Titas Sadhu with the new ball needs to take her early, or else Mandhana can be expected to play similarly. Jemimah Rodrigues was also instrumental when she last faced RCB-W, playing an anchor-like innings. Renuka Singh, who took three wickets in the last tie should try to pick her quickly. Sarah Bryce will be very crucial for DC-W in the ending overs, Georgia Wareham who picked three wickets in the last tie also picked her up, she must do the same to avoid extra runs at last in a fast pitch in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1. The RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. RCB-W Register Their Joint-Lowest Total of WPL History, Secures Unwanted Record By Scoring 125/7 Against GG-W in Women's Premier League 2025.

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

