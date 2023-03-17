Having got their first win of the Women’s Premier League 2023 tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking for their second victory. A win would keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. In their last game against UP Warriorz, RCB emerged victorious and this is for the first time that they have managed to function fully as a team as both their batters and bowlers performed their natural duties. Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt Shine As Gujarat Giants Register 11-Run Victory Over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023.

Prior to this game, they were unable to perform as a team – be it delivering goods in terms of batting or bowling. However, the win in the last game against UP Warriorz will restore some confidence within the team. And, they will be looking to gain another win and inch closer towards securing their place in the playoffs. A little bit of calculation will also be done to see if there is any chance of them reaching the playoffs.

For Gujarat Giants too this is a must-win match, as only two spots are vacant to fill in with four teams left to fight out for places among each other. Having encountered a big win against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants will be looking to secure another win. In their last game, they managed to tick all boxes as their batters and bowlers did well to help them win by a big margin. But if we talk about the last group meeting between RCB-W and GG-W, it was the latter that ultimately emerged as the winners of that game after some wonderful bowling efforts and splendid batting.

RCB-W vs GG-W Head-to-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have played against each other only once. Gujarat Giants defeated RCB-W in their only meeting. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 Key Players

Key Players Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) Heather Knight (RCB-W) Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W)

RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 Venue and Match Timing

RCB-W vs GG-W match 16 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 18, 2023 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm.

RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. Indian cricket lovers can watch the RCB-W vs GG-W match live on Sports18 SD/HD. They can also watch the free live streaming of this game on Jio Cinema App and website.

RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 Probable Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari.

