Gujarat Giants registered a very important 11-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their recent Women's Premier League 2023 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, Gujarat put up a decent total of 147-4 on board. Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner scored half-centuries for the Gujarat side. In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 136. Marizanne Kapp 36(29) was the highest scorer for Delhi. Meanwhile, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets each.

Gujarat Giants Register 11-Run Victory over Delhi Capitals

The 2⃣nd loss of our #WPL campaign 😓 Chin up girls, we will come back stronger 👊#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvGG #TATAWPL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)