RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 21. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians clash will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first match of the Bengaluru leg. Earlier, the WPL 2025 is being played in Vadodara. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are placed on top of the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. The Smriti Mandhana-led side has won both of their league-stage matches. Bengaluru has four points with an NRR of 1.440. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are ranked third with one victory and one loss to their name. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has two points, and their NRR is 0.783.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (MI-W)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Amanjot Kaur (MI-W)

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W), Joshitha VJ (RCB-W). RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain, and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Amanjot Kaur (MI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W), Joshitha VJ (RCB-W)

