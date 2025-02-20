The two winners of the previous editions of the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are gearing up to face off. This is the overall seventh game of WPL 2025, and the third each for each team concerned. While RCB-W have opened the season with a bang and have two wins in their two games, MI-W are here after a win and a loss. This is the first game of the Women's Premier League Season 3 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, so the 'hosts' RCB-W would have an edge over their age-old rivals MI-W. RCB IPL 2025 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by star player Smriti Mandhana have been the best side in WPL 2025 so far. They are the only franchise to win both their games, having won the first one against Gujarat Giants in the campaign opener and the second one against Delhi Capitals. RCB-W asserted bot wins in style.

WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians were giving a slippery performance in the first game, and they lost the fixture in the last ball against Delhi Capitals. A comeback was made in the next one when they faced Gujarat Giants and won with 23 deliveries still left. A win here is more crucial for MI-W than their host.

RCB-W vs MI-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches, MI-W have won three of those games, while RCB-W have won two.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Names Smriti Mandhana Shabnim Ismail Richa Ghosh Amelia Kerr Kanika Ahuja Harmanpreet Kaur

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

RCB-W skipper Smriti Mandhana scored a massive 81 in her last game, if she continues her fierce batting, MI-W will find it tough to control the score. Shabnim Ismail needs to pick her up with the new ball to succeed peacefully. Richa Ghosh and Amelia Kerr are both known to have good strike rates. Expecting a high-scoring encounter in the batting-friendly pitch of Bengaluru, it would be a scene to see who strikes more and with what strike rate. MI-W captain and legend Harmanpreet Kaur scored only four runs in her last innings, this pitch can be her way to get back to runs, and the young Kanika Ahuja needs to bowl well in the middle-overs to stop her.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 21. The RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. WPL 2025: Out or Not Out? What Does The Run-Out Rule State As Delhi Capitals Win Match Against Mumbai Indians After Controversial Call.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana(C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghavi Bisht, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Yastika Bhatia(wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

