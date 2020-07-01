Ricky Ponting is certainly one of the best captains and batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field and his records are nothing but sensational. The former batsman led the mighty Australian side which ruled World Cricket in the first decade of 21st century. In fact, he played a crucial role in Australia’s three out of four World Cup triumphs. He played as a batsman in the 1999 World Cup while he led the Men in Yellow to glory in 2003 and 2007 edition of the gala tournament. Recalling the three major achievements, Ponting took to Twitter and shared memorabilia from the three World Cup-winning campaigns. Ajit Agarkar Recalls Teasing Ricky Ponting Over His Batting Record.

“Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns,” wrote Ponting while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. In the 199 World Cup, the talismanic batsman played under the leadership of Steve Waugh. However, after Waugh hung up his boots, Ponting took over the charge. He brilliantly followed his legacy as Aussies also clinched the 2003 and 2007 World Cup. He also played a vital role with the bat during the campaign. In fact, the side from down under didn’t lose a single match in 2003 and 2007 edition of the marquee event. Meanwhile, let’s look at Ponting’s post.

View Post:

Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns pic.twitter.com/icugkVfD19 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 1, 2020

Australia were chasing their fourth successive World Cup title in 2011. However, they were knocked out by host India in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Ponting scored a century in that game which eventually went in vain. The legendary batsman hung up his boots in 2012 and gave a breather to many bowling line-ups. However, Michael Clarke guided Australia to yet another World Cup glory in 2015, making Aussies the World Champions for the record fifth time.

