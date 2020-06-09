‘How Many Hundreds at Lord’s Ya?’ Ajit Agarkar Recalls Teasing Ricky Ponting Over His Batting Record

Ajit Agarkar and Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ajit Agarkar was certainly one of the finest fast bowlers produced by India. The right-arm pacer possessed the ability to swing the ball both ways and that too with a decent pace. However, along with his prowess with the ball, Agarkar was also a decent batsman lower down the order. In fact, the right-handed batsman scored a Test century at the ‘Mecca of Cricket,’ a feat which the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting weren’t able to achieve in their illustrious career. Well, Agarkar never teased the Master Blaster over his feat. However, he didn’t let go of the opportunity of mocking the former Australian captain. Cricket Fans Irked As Media House Includes Ajit Agarkar in List of ‘Worst Tailenders Ever.’

The 2007- T20 World Cup winner revealed that he once took a dig at Ponting over his record when the two cricketers were playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “I did [rib] quietly to Ricky Ponting once, when he was playing at KKR with me. Just laughingly asked him, ‘How many hundreds at Lord’s ya?’” Agarkar said while featuring in Gaurav Kapur’s podcast 22 Yarns.

However, the former pacer also mentioned that he said that in fun way and it will be disrespectful for sledging the Australian batting great over his feat. “But look, those guys, I would easily swap my one hundred for what they’ve achieved. It’d be too disrespectful to ask them that. But it’s always fun, I was lucky enough to get a hundred there. It’s a special memory.”

Agarkar achieved the landmark during the 1st Test of India’s 2002 tour of England. Chasing a massive target of 568 in the last innings, Agarkar came into bat at number eight. He brilliantly tackled the England bowlers and scored an unbeaten 109 off 190 balls. However, his efforts couldn’t prove to be enough as the home team won the game by 170 runs.