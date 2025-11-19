Mumbai, November 19: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has argued that England's Bazball approach was specifically designed to win the Ashes in Australia. He also accused the team of being dishonest about their style and results in public statements. Many experts and pundits share similar views, including Nasser Hussain, who mentioned that the English team has been working hard over the past three years to defeat Australia on Australian soil. However, Ponting told 7NEWS that England's aggressive style under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes has always been focused on mastering Australian conditions, even if the team presents it as a long-term revolution. Ashes 2025–26: Ricky Ponting Selects His Australia Playing XI Against England in 1st Test.

“They're a side that have been together for two years (since the 2023 Ashes), building up to this. Bazball, as far as I'm concerned, and I know Brendon reasonably well, was only designed for this one series. Forget about everything that's happened over the past two years, it was all about having a group together and a style of play that can stand up and win Test matches in Australia. They've only done it four times in the past 25 years, and they are going to need to do it at least three times this summer, so I can't wait to see how they play,” Ponting said.

The 2023 Ashes started with a statement of England's intent. Australia positioned a deep backward point for the opening ball at Edgbaston, yet Zak Crawley hit it through cover for four. Ponting anticipates England will continue this aggressive approach throughout the summer and also noted that this predictability creates opportunities for Australia.

“I do not think they will change. I have seen enough of them over the past two years to know that they are going to play the same way. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley are going to play the same way that they have always played. If they can, England win the toss and bowl, and back themselves to get more runs in the fourth innings than the opposition get in the first innings. That is not going to change,” he said. Ashes 2025–26: Ricky Ponting Selects His Australia Playing XI Against England in 1st Test.

“And when you talk about Bazball and the style of play as much as they have over the past couple of years, you cannot suddenly just not do it. You have to continue to do it. That is one area Australia can target. Knowing that they have to come ultra-aggressive, you can set different fields and use different tactics to make them and their egos come to you during a Test match,” he added.

