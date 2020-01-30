Rishabh Pant Comments on Sakshi Dhoni's Post, Annoyed Fans Taunt Wicket-Keeper Batsman With 'Focus on Cricket' Jibe

Rishabh Pant Trolled (Photo Credits: Instagram/ IANS)

Trolling and Rishabh Pant certainly go hand in hand and the wicket-keeper batsman doesn’t really require to do a blunder on the cricket field to face the wrath of the netizens. The southpaw’s latest trolling episode occurred when he commented on Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram post. The former Indian’s captain wife shared a ‘cute’ video of her hubby MS Dhoni blushing as she was lovingly calling him cutie and sweetie. Well, Pant also tried to join the fun by commenting ‘Hie cutie’ on the video. However, his move backfired as fans took a dig at him for spending time on social media instead of improving his game. Rishabh Pant will be Back in India XI Sooner Than Later, Says Ricky Ponting.

During the 1st India vs Australia ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Pant sustained a concussion injury and was ruled out of that match and the succeeding game too. In his absence, KL Rahul impressed the team management with both bat and gloves and emerged as India’s first-choice keeper. Even before his ouster from the XI, Pant’s place in the side often got questioned and the youngster frequently got bashed for his mediocre performances. Well, trolling has chased Pant off the field too and that can be seen in Sakshi’s latest Instagram post.

Currently, the wicket-keeper batsman is participating in the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand. He has not been the part of the playing XI in the first two matches and Rahul only is likely to don the gloves in the upcoming games too.