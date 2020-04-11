Rohit Sharma Takes to Twitter to 'Applause' Mumbai Police for Working Round the Clock Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Video Inside)

File picture of Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Police (Photo credits: IANS and PTI)

Indian cricket team batsman Rohit Sharma took to twitter to praise the efforts of Mumbai Police in combating the spread of coronavirus in the city. The Mumbai Indians captain posted a video in which Mumbai Police personnel were seen patrolling the city and ensuring everyone is indoors during the lockdown amid COVID-19 fears. A 21-day lockdown was announced throughout India till April 14, which is now likely to be further extended till April 30. 'Stay Fit, Stay in, Stay Safe'! This is Rohit Sharma’s Mantra During Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It's our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS," tweeted Rohit along with the 45-second video.

Here's the Video Rohit Sharma Posted

Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the ⏰ and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS pic.twitter.com/xImXoR5hsk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the lockdown has been officially extended in the state of Maharastra till April 30. There is a possibility that it could get further the said date. Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray appealed citizens to maintain social distancing and stay at home. "The lockdown until April 30 will only be successful if we follow social distancing and stay at home. Else we may have to extend," Thackeray said.