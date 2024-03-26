The Rajasthan Royals were able to kickstart their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a bang as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in their opening match. The Sanju Samson-led side consists of a power-packed batting lineup with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag in the side. Meanwhile, you can download RR IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. However, the franchise just like the Punjab Kings, have never been able to maintain the winning momentum they gained from the initial stages of the cash-rich league and later end up getting knocked out of the tournament. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule of the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) in two phases due to the general elections in India. In the first phase, only the timetable of the first 21 matches were released, however, later when the the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates were announced, the schedule for the rest of the tournament was also released.

RR Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 3:30 PM RR vs LSG Jaipur March 28 7:30 PM RR vs DC Jaipur April 1 7:30 PM MI vs RR Mumbai April 6 7:30 PM RR vs RCB Jaipur April 10 7:30 PM RR vs GT Jaipur April 13 7:30 PM PBKS vs RR Mohali April 17 7:30 PM KKR vs RR Kolkata April 22 7:30 PM RR vs MI Jaipur April 27 7:30 PM LSG vs RR Lucknow May 2 7:30 PM SRH vs RR Hyderabad May 7 7:30 PM DC vs RR Delhi May 12 3:30 PM CSK vs RR Chennai May 15 May 15 7:30 PM RR vs PBKS May 19 7:30 PM RR vs KKR Guwahati

The Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and they qualified for the finals in 2022. The franchise has all the potential to repeat its performance and later end up winning the trophy. RR will face the Delhi Capitals in their second match of IPL 2024.

