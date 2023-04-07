In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 11, Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on April 07. Both Royals and Capitals come into the contest bruised, having suffered defeat in their last respective last fixtures. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for RR vs DC best Dream11 fantasy team tips and suggestions. RR vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 11 in Guwahati.

In a close encounter, Rajasthan Royals were handed a five-run defeat by Punjab Kings at the same venue. Royals could miss the services of Jos Buttler as he is injured and thus we have not picked him in RR vs DC Dream11 team. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals lost to the defending champions at home by six wickets. It was DC’s second defeat in as many matches and the David Warner-led side will be keen top open their account on the IPL 2023 points table.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Sanju Samson (RR) and Sarfaraz Khan (DC) can be our picks as wicket-keeper for RR vs DC fantasy team.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, David Warner (DC), Prtihvi Shaw (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Rillee Rossouw (DC), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR) can be picked as batsmen in your RR vs DC Dream11 team.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the RR vs DC match, we will go with just two all-rounders in Axar Patel (DC) and Ravi Ashwin (DC) in our Dream11 fantasy team. RR vs DC, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (DC) can be the lone bowler in your RR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson (RR) could be named the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RR vs DC, whereas David Warner (DC) could be selected as the vice-captain.

