In the match number 11 of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 8, 2023, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Talking about both the sides’ performances in the previous games, for Rajasthan, their opening game ended in a win but in the next game they lost by a narrow margin. The match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw RR losing to PBKS in a nail-biting contest. IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Becomes First Rajasthan Royals Captain to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League.

For Rajasthan, their prime all-rounder, shined with the ball as he bagged two wickets but still Punjab Kings managed to reach a huge total (197) thanks to quickfire cameos from captain, Shikhar Dhawan (86) and batter, Prabhsimran (60), in the end made all the difference.

Chasing 198, Rajasthan lost too many wickets in the early but some gritty knocks from captain, Sanju Samson (42), and batters, Shimron Hetmeyer (36) and, Dhruv Jurel (32) brought the team closer to the target but once they got out things went out of control as Rajasthan lost by five runs. In their next game, Rajasthan will look to shrug off their defeat and return to winning momentum.

Delhi, meanwhile, did not expect to open their IPL 2023 campaign with losses. After playing two games, they suffered defeats in both matches. In the match number 11, Delhi will look to open their account with a win in their third game after suffering defeats at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively. In their last game, we saw Delhi suffering a major batting-order collapse with only captain David Warner (37) and spinner Axar Patel (36) managing to score some runs. With the help of their crucial knocks, Delhi managed to score 162. Their bowlers did manage to pick up four wickets but in the end they were not enough to stop Gujarat from winning the game. Come the match 11, Delhi will be yearning to hit their top gear in order to secure their first win of the IPL 2023 campaign. IPL 2023: RCB Name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar As Replacements Of Injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar.

Guwahati Weather Report

Expected weather in Guwahati during RR vs DC IPL 2023 match. (SOurce:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Sanju Samson and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RR and DC is good with the temperatures expected to stay between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The last match in Guwahati proved that the pitches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium are made for batters as the ball reaches the bat nicely. In the last match, we were also about to see Delhi nearly pulling off the run chase, so another high-scoring game is expected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).