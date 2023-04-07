Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on April 08 (Saturday). Coming to the match preview, both teams lost their last game. The Sanju Samson-led unit suffered a five-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS), whereas, the David Warner-led team lost against a rampant Gujarat Titans (GT) side. Come the IPL match number 11, both teams will look to secure a win and climb to the top of the points table. RR suffered a loss by a margin of five runs against PBKS that is being led by Shikhar Dhawan. Batting first, PBKS raced to a herculean total of 197, thanks to thunderbolt knocks from their batters, Dhawan (86) and Prabhsimran (60). IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Becomes First Rajasthan Royals Captain to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League.

Chasing 198 was never going to be easy as Rajasthan got off to a poor start as the opposition bagged their first two wickets, despite a fighting 42-run knock by skipper Sanju Samson. However, there were two more crucial knocks provided by Shimron Hetmeyer (36) and Dhruv Jurel (32), but in the end, those knocks were not enough to win them the match.

Delhi Capitals lost their last game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Batting first, Delhi could only manage 162 after their batting order suffered a collapse. Only David Warner (37), Sarfaraz Khan (30) and Axar Patel (37) made some vital contributions that in the end were not enough to challenge Gujarat.

Defending 163, Delhi bowlers did manage to reduce Gujarat to 54/3, but an aggressive knock from batter, Sai Sudharsan (62) saw GT reaching home safely. Although Delhi managed to bag four wickets, however, they were not enough to see them win the match. For Delhi, only Anrich Nortje (2 wickets), Khaleel Ahmed (1 wicket) and, Mitchell Marsh (1 wicket) managed to get crucial scalps. Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Step After KKR Wins Against RCB During IPL 2023 Match in Kolkata (Watch Viral Video).

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Rajasthan and Delhi have played against each other 26 times with Delhi coming out as winner 13 times while Rajasthan prevailed as winners on 13 occasions.

RR vs DC Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Sanju Samson (RR)

Jos Buttler (RR)

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Anrich Nortje (DC)

RR vs DC Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number 11 will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on April 08 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Batsman Liam Livingstone Expecting ECB Clearance This Weekend.

RR vs DC Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs DC Match Number 11 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs DC Match Number 11 in India.

RR vs DC Match Number 11 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

