Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in match 7 if the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams had contrasting results in their opening game with Delhi winning their match while Rajasthan suffered a narrow defeat. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs DC, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. RR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Delhi Capitals were the finalists last season and in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings laid down a marker. The Rishabh Pant-led side chased down a score of 189 runs with ease, showcasing the depth in their batting. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were on the wrong side of a close encounter as they fell just a few runs short of a mammoth run-chase. Captain Sanju Samson, however, scored the first century of the season. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Recalls Mankading Incident Ahead of RR vs DC IPL 2021.

RR vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) match live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 Live Score

RR vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India can watch the live streaming online of RR vs DC match on Disney+Hotstar. The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

