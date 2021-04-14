Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 7 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 14. Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2021 campaign with a four-run defeat to Punjab Kings while Delhi Capitals beat three-time champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their season opener. DC will want to continue that momentum while RR will want to bounce back after a heart-breaking defeat in their opening match. Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match, take a look at the RR vs DC head-to-head (H2H) records, key players and mini-battles, likely playing XI, live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the IPL 2011 match. RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 7.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have met each other 22 times in IPL history and both teams have won 11 times each. Delhi Capitals have, however, won each of the last five clashes between these teams.

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match 7, Key Players

Sanju Samson played a captain’s innings against Punjab Kings and nearly led Rajasthan Royals to a victory. He will be key for Rajasthan while Chetan Sakariya, who claimed a three-for in the first match, will be the other to player to watch out for. For Punjab Kings, captain KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh will be the key players for Punjab Kings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match 7, Mini-Battles

Mohammed Shami vs Sanju Samson and Chris Morris vs Chris Gayle will the mini-battles to watch out for in the RR vs DC IPL 2021 match.

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match 7 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021 in India so all matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Fans can watch the RR vs DC IPL 2021 match live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Live streaming online for the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs DC IPL 2021 Likely Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing 11: Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

DC Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

