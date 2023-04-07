The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match witnessed history as Rajasthan Royals’ batter and captain completed a major landmark. The Rajasthan captain surpassed their former skipper Ajinkya Rahane to reach the peak of the list. During the match against Punjab Kings, the Sanju Samson-led side had to face a defeat as they lost the match by five runs. En route to his crucial knock 42, Sanju Samson smashed a straight six to score 1000 runs as Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju is only the 11th player in the history of the Indian Premier League to reach this milestone as a captain. Moreover, along with that, he also went past their former skipper, Ajinkya Rahane’s record of most runs (3098 runs) for Rajasthan to become the team’s highest run-scorer of all-time. IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Batsman Liam Livingstone Expecting ECB Clearance This Weekend.

Despite making his debut in IPL as a Rajasthan player, Sanju played for Delhi for a short period of time. However, later on he rejoined his old team and became their captain. Coming to the match between Rajasthan and Punjab, the latter batted first and posted a challenging total of 197, thanks to breezy knocks coming in from batters Shikhar Dhawan (86 from 56 balls) and Prabhasimran Singh (60 from 34 balls).

Chasing 198, Rajasthan never got started as they lost their top-order batters quickly. Only their skipper, Sanju Samson (42) was able to produce a sensible knock that eventually brought the side closer to the target. All other batters failed to produce any crucial knocks that would have won them the match and thus they lost the game by five runs. Top orders batters like Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were sent back to the pavilion very early during Rajasthan’s innings.

