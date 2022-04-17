Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are among the top-performing teams of IPL 2022. So far who are currently on spot four of the IPL 2022 points table. RR has won three out of five matches that they played. The outcome of the last match wasn’t in Rajasthan Royals (RR) favour as the team lost to Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) by 37 runs which benefitted the opponent to reach on the top of the points table. While as, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after losing their last two consecutive matches, have dropped down to number six on points table after strolling around among top four for some time lately. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) previously lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the opponents comfortably clinched the 7 wicket win. The two teams are going strong so far and the contest between the two will be a close one.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) are our wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) could be taken as batters of Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) are our all-rounders.

RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Kuldeep Sen (RR) could be taken as the bowlers.

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

