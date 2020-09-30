Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match 12 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Set a target of 175 runs to win, Royals could manage only 137 for nine. With this win, Knight Riders move to second place on the IPL 2020 points table while Royals slump to third spot from first. KKR bowlers were impressive as they helped their side register second win of the season. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy & Shivam Mavi Impress Twitterati As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Following the win, Dinesh Karthik said, “Wouldn't call it a perfect game. Lot of areas we need to improve. The way Gill batted, Mavi bowled, Russell batted. Also the youngsters going after the high catches. Archer bowled really well. Wasn't that easy a wicket to bat on. Couple of guys made it look better than it was. These boys, the journey they've been through when they're not playing, is a hard one. Putting runs on the board is what we thought was the best way to go forward on this ground.”

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each for Knight Riders. Tom Curran was top scorer for Rajasthan Royals with unbeaten 54 off 36 balls. Meanwhile, check out the stats from RR vs KKR match. RR vs KKR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 Runs.

# Tom Curran scored his maiden IPL half-century.

# Robbin Uthappa has now ended on the losing side on most occasions (91) in IPL.

# This was Knight Riders’ 11th win over Rajasthan Royals

Earlier, batting first, Knight Riders were powered by Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten 34 off 23 balls. Apart from Morgan, opener Shubman Gill scored 47 off 34 balls. For Royals, Jofra Archer scalped two wickets.

