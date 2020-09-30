At fall of Shubman Gill's wicket, skipper Dinesh Karthik came out to bat. He joins hard-hitter Andre Russell. Meanwhile, KKR will be eyeing for the final onslaught here.
The partnership between Shubman Gill and Nitesh Rana is worth 30 off 20 balls. Royals' search for another wicket continues. Steve Smith has used six bowlers thus far.
OUT! Jaydev Unadkat strikes! Sunil Narine departs after smashing Unadkat for a six and a four. The bowler goes through Narine's defence. Yet another failure for him with the bat. S Narine b Unadkat 15(14)
Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine are the openers for Knight Riders. Watchful start this for KKR. Gill, however, smashed Ankit Rajpoot for a six to set things rolling. Jofra Archer bowled a beautiful first over.
Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020. Royals with two wins from as many games will be looking to complete the hat-trick of wins as they face Knight Riders.
In the 12th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Royals are table-toppers and would look to continue their winning streak. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won one out of two matches. Stay tuned for live score updates of RR and KKR Dream11 IPL 2020. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
Royals are unbeaten in the league thus far with two wins out of two matches. However, Royals played both their matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and this will be their first match outside it. The Steve Smith-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.
Knight Riders, on the other hand, after their defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will now be looking to register second win on the trot.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 12th Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals on Hat-Trick of Wins, Kolkata Knight Riders Out to Stop Their Run.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.