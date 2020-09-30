In the 12th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Royals are table-toppers and would look to continue their winning streak. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won one out of two matches. Stay tuned for live score updates of RR and KKR Dream11 IPL 2020. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Royals are unbeaten in the league thus far with two wins out of two matches. However, Royals played both their matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and this will be their first match outside it. The Steve Smith-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Knight Riders, on the other hand, after their defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will now be looking to register second win on the trot.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.