The Rajasthan Royals lost the first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an interesting manner, with the former giving away the tie towards the end stages. They are still fifth in the table, though and a win against an in form Lucknow Super Giants should see them back in the top four of the points table. The team management knows the campaign will have it fair share of hiccups and having the right attitude to bounce back is what is needed to break into the play-offs. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants are the in form side of the tournament and have won three matches on the bounce. Their young group of players has taken the IPL by storm and winning a lot of praise from all quarters. RR vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 20.

Rajasthan Royals pack a punch in their batting department with Jos Butler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, all known for their power hitting. Their bowling unit is the area of concern, though, with all premier bowlers having a poor economy rate. Ravi Ashwin in particular, has been leaking runs and the management may have to opt for a new combination. The loss of Nathan Coulter-Nile has further complicated things.

Lucknow Super Giants have Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya tightening the screws around the opposition, batting in the middle overs. They have been highly accurate with the line and length and awarded with wickets. Quinton de Kock has two half-centuries to his name, but it will be interesting to see how he copes up with Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

