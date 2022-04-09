Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Rajasthan Royals have thus far played three matches in the IPL 2022 while Lucknow Super Giants have played four matches. Both the teams are neck and neck on the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, ahead of RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match, we take a look at head-to-head record and other important things related to the match. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

After two back to back wins, Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a closely fought encounter. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, come into the contest with three consecutive wins after going down in their opening match.

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Apparently, Rajasthan Royals and newcomers Lucknow Super Giants have never faced each other. So, this will be their first meeting ever. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 20 Key Players

Rajasthan Royals would rely on the services of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal while for Lucknow Super Giants, the key players for this match would be KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 20 Mini Battles

This RR vs LSG clash is expected to bring up some interesting player battles. The duel between Jos Buttler and Avesh Khan would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 20 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (RR vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 20 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs LSG match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs LSG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 20 Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

