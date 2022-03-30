Pune, March 30 : Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined Rs 12 lakh after they maintained a slow over rate during their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Tuesday night. As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was docked Rs 12 lakhs.

Earlier, dominating knocks by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, followed by clinical bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) and Prasidh Krishna (2/16) led Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 61-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match on Tuesday. Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat. Virat Kohli Gears Up For RCB vs KKR Clash in IPL 2022 (See Pics)

Chasing a huge total, SRH got off to the worst possible start as Prasidh Krishna rattled the top-order. In his very first over, the pacer dismissed Kane Williamson for two as Devdutt Padikkal at first slip took a great catch. Prasidh continued to bowl back-of-a-length deliveries and in the corridor of uncertainty and was soon rewarded with the wicket of Rahul Tripathi as he edged it to Samson.

Krishna was overjoyed with his performance of 2/16 from four overs telling his bowling partner Trent Boult after the match that, "I think we couldn't have asked for a better start (to the tournament). I was looking forward to playing with you (Boult) as soon as the auction was done with. I think we started off well. Looking forward to keep the same momentum going; we should be on the right side of the fence (if we keep performing like this)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).