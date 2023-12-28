India batter KL Rahul has opened up on challenges posed by external distractions and scrutiny on social media after scoring a century against South Africa in Centurion. Rahul was lauded for his efforts in tough batting conditions in the first innings, notching his eighth Test century (101) in a total of just 245. However, His remarkable innings was overshadowed by an unbeaten century from Dean Elgar on the opposing team. In reply, the Proteas have snuck to a first innings lead, off the back of a storming hundred from Elgar (140*), who intends to finish his Test career on a high note. SA vs IND 1st Test 2023: No Point To Prove but Want To Go Out With Bang, Says Dean Elgar

Addressing the media after the conclusion of play on the second day, Rahul addressed inquiries about the criticism of his performance, most notably from the general public, who hit out at the batter for his lack of form and aggression at times, particularly in shorter formats.

“As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment. Social media is a pressure. Today I have scored a hundred so people are singing praises. Three, four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It's part of the game, but I can't say it doesn't affect you. It does. The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is," Rahul was quoted by ICC.

Rahul also admitted it was a good time to apply things he has worked on in the background during spells away from the middle, particularly when injured for the middle part of 2023.

"Each person has to find their way, and for me, when I was injured and was away from the game for such a long time, I worked on myself. I tried to go back to the person that I am, and worked on how I don't change myself by getting affected by these things. It is difficult to remain true to yourself and true to your personality with so much happening. It is the hardest thing. You have your own personality, personality traits, characteristics."

"When you play international cricket, they all get challenged. It does affect each person. And anyone who says that doesn't affect them at all, I'm sure is lying. You can perform or you can be in a better mindset if you slightly know where to draw the line. Nobody's that great that they can completely avoid what has been said and the criticism they're getting," he said.

South Africa resume on day three 11 runs ahead with five wickets in hand, with Elgar joined by all-rounder Marco Jansen (3*) at the other end. Rahul believes India can spoil the first Test of Elgar's farewell if the bowlers can hit their lines early. IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Stumps: Dean Elgar's Century Powers Hosts to Driver's Seat.

"(We’re) not going to think too far (ahead). Focus on the first session tomorrow (on Thursday). I think it’s important to come and bowl in the right areas. We saw there’s still a bit of help in the wicket. Try and get them out as soon as possible, and then we put some runs on board. We just focus on the first session and take it from there and we'll have to see how the wicket plays as well. It’s getting easier to bat on, so it's important firstly to get those five wickets that are left and then put the big runs on board and then see where the game is," he concluded.

