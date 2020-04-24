Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: When Master Blaster Became the First Batsman to Score a Double Century in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar after scoring a double century in ODIs (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

"The first man on the planet to reach 200 and it's the superman from India- Sachin Tendulkar 200 from 147. Take a bow master." These magical words by Ravi Shastri still ring in Indian cricket fans' ears, the moment Sachin Tendulkar scored the double century in ODIs (One-Day Internationals) and raised his bat heavenwards is still spectacular. 200 in ODIs was an unknown territory and fittingly Tendulkar was first batsman notch the double ton. 200 against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010, is one of the highlights of Tendulkar's career. On Tendulkar's birthday, as the Master Blaster turns 47, we take a look back at his 'supermanesque' feat.

At the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, India elected to bat first against South African bowling line-up which featured the likes of Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Charl Langeveldt and Wayne Parnell. Inside four overs, Tendulkar lost his opening partner Virender Sehwag with just 25 on board. Tendulkar was then joined by Dinesh Karthik, and the duo added 194 for the second wicket. In the process, Tendulkar completed his fifty off just 37 balls and then reached the three-figure mark off 90 balls.

After Karthik's dismissal, Yusuf Pathan then made it to the middle, and he shared an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. With Pathan at one end, Tendulkar continued his good show and kept the scoreboard ticking. The right-hander raced from 100 to 150 in just 28 balls.

MS Dhoni then joined Tendulkar after Pathan's departure, and he was at the other end, when the Master Blaster reached the landmark. It took Tendulkar 29 balls to reach 200 from 150. Interestingly, Tendulkar scored the 200th run in the last over of India's innings with a single behind point region.

Thanks to Tendulkar's unbeaten 200, India posted 401 and went on to win the match by 153 runs. It was a historic batsman as men's ODI cricket witnessed its first double ton. At that time, Tendulkar broke the record of highest individual score of 194 set jointly by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry and Pakistan's Saeed Anwar. After Tendulkar's 200, ODI cricket saw seven more double centuries being scored till now, with three coming from Rohit Sharma.