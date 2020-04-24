Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Fans Break the Internet With #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar as Clock Ticks 12

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar truly has one of the biggest sporting icons produced by India. He is one of these cricketers who genuinely has a massive fan following across the globe. Regardless of the gender, age or demography, Tendulkar’s fans base keeps increasing even after he has hung up his boots from the sport. Now, on April 24 the Master Blaster turns 47 and needless to say that his fans all over the globe can’t keep calm and they started posting the tweets with #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar. But as soon as, the clock struck 12 in India, the trend broke the Internet. Sachin Tendulkar Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter Ahead of Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday.

The fans could not keep calm as they kept recalling the golden moments of his career. From posting the clips of old articles to his records, the fans surely went emotional and walked down the memory lane. Each of these tweets oozed with love as they wished the Master Blaster. Mumbai Indians in fact went on to change their display picture with Sachin Tendulkar on it. Now, let’s have a look at a few tweets below:

#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt You and Rahul were the reason people like me watched cricket. Love and Respect. pic.twitter.com/sLFj1fucI4 — Gopal Nichal (@NichalGopal) April 23, 2020

Records:

@sachin_rt's Century No : 83 Date : 15 Dec 2008 Day : Monday Runs : 103* (Test) Opponent : England Venue : Chennai Result : Win M.O.M : ❎ This is Sachin's last Century at Chennai also last during 4th test Inning#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/UMSrHg5q9w pic.twitter.com/Jz2AKqbeHi — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 23, 2020

Birthday Wishes

The face of Indian cricket

Wishing The Face Of Indian Cricket Over 2 Decades Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar a Very Happy Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Mpt89MILOa — Romi (@romi_mitu) April 23, 2020

Old articles

Talking about Tendulkar, the right-hander has decided not to celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told PTI on Wednesday. The Master Blaster has already donated Rs 50 Lakhs to the CM Relief Fund and has been urging his fans to stay indoors.