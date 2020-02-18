Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Winning Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award, Dedicates It to India (See Post)

Sachin Tendulkar Wins Laureus Sports Award (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Sachin Tendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar’s victory lap on the shoulders of his team-mates around the Wankhede Stadium after India’s triumph in the 2011 Cricket World Cup has been named as the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last two decades. The gala for this mega event was held at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany on February 17, 2020 (Monday). This was the 20th anniversary of the prestigious award and the ‘Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award’ was introduced for the first time this year and fans around the world voted for the ‘Master Blaster’. Lionel Messi Named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Becomes First Footballer to Receive This Honour.

After receiving the Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Honour at the Laureus Sports Awards event, Sachin Tendulkar has taken to social media to thank his fans, team-mates, well-wishers and has dedicated the award to India. ‘Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support!’ the batting great captioned his post. ‘I dedicate this Laureus Sport award to India, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.’ Tendulkar added. Sachin Tendulkar’s Victory Lap Named Laureus Sporting Moment of Past Two Decades, Relive the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post

Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support! I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar guided India to their first World Cup triumph since 1983 on his sixth and final attempt. Sachin’s dream of making his country the World Champions was fulfilled when MS Dhoni smashed Sri Lankan bowler Nuvan Kulasekara for a six and guided India to a historic win in Mumbai. After the win, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan carried Tendulkar on their shoulders as the little genius proudly waved the Indian flag. This moment was titled as ‘Carried on the Shoulders of A Nation.’

Speaking of the Laureus Sports Award 2020, Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton shared the honour of World Sportsman of the Year while basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki won the Lifetime Achievement Award. South African Rugby Team was named as Sports Team of the Year and Simone Biles was honoured with the Sportswoman of the Year Award.