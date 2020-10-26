Sakshi Dhoni wrote a heartfelt poem and shared it on social media after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first side to be knocked out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race. CSK, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets to keep their hopes alive, were knocked out after Rajasthan Royals chased down 196 against Mumbai Indians. Sakshi wrote “It’s just a game…You win some you lose some!!” after Rajasthan recorded a stunning win over Mumbai. CSK dropped down to bottom in the points table after Rajasthan’s win and are out of the contention for a top-four finish. CSK Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs, MS Dhoni-led Side Misses on Final Four Berth for the First Time in Indian Premier League History.

Sakshi shared the post on her social media pages. It read: "It's just a game.. You win some you lose some!! Years gone by are witness to many enthralling victories and a few agonising defeats! Celebrating one and being heartbroken by the other!! Some reasonable response others not so... Some win, some lose and others miss...It's just a game! You Have Painful 12 Hours Left in IPL but Got to Enjoy Every Moment, Says CSK Skipper MS Dhoni.

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Poem As CSK Bow Out of IPL 2020

"Many preachers and varied reactions! Allow emotions not to beat the very essence of sportsmanship... It's just a game! No one wants to lose, but not all can be winners!” she added. “When struck down, stunned, the walk back from the field seems long. Jubilant sounds and sighs add to the pain, inner strength takes control It's all just a game!! You were winners then, you are winners now! True warriors are born to fight as they will always be Super Kings in our hearts and in our minds!!"

Chennai Super Kings also shared the post on their official Twitter page and captioned it: The Queen's scroll says it all.” This is the first time in IPL history that CSK won’t be part of the playoffs. In the 10 seasons they have played in the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni’s led CSK have been a constant feature in the IPL playoffs. They also made it to the final a record eight times and won the title thrice.

The Queen's Scroll Says it All

It was a mixed day for CSK on Sunday, which they started by beating their southern derby rivals RCB by eight wickets to keep their slim hopes alive of sneaking into the playoffs. The bowlers were on top of their mark and restricted RCB to 145/6 before Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden IPL fifty to take CSK home in what was their best performance in IPL 2020. But Rajasthan Royals’ thrilling win spoiled all hopes.

