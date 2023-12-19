Sameer Rizvi was one of those players who attracted big interest at the IPL 2024 auction. The 20-year-old attracted heavy interest from Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans before the five-time champions managed to acquire his signature for a massive sum of Rs 8.4 crore. The youngster had a base price of Rs 20 lakh but a fierce bidding war between last year's two finalists saw him get sold for a big sum. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the young cricketer will get a chance to rub shoulders with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja come IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

Rizvi is a right-hander who is known for playing aggressive shots on both sides of the wicket. He had a great time at the UPT20 where he scored quickfire centuries. He has also represented India B at the U-19 level. It was not surprising that teams would go for him, given his performances which also prompted several experts to put him on the list of players to watch out for at the IPL 2024 auction. Let us take a look at some of the quick facts about Sameer Rizvi. 'Bach Gaye' RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Relieved Fans React After Franchise Bids INR 20.25 Cr For Pat Cummins With Just INR 23.25 Cr Left in Purse at IPL 2024 Auction.

Sameer Rizvi Quick Facts:

#Sameer Rizvi was born in Meerut on December 6, 2003

#Representing Kanpur Superstars, Rizvi has scored the fastest century in UPT20, scoring 104 off just 49 balls against Gorakhpur Lions

#Rizvi has featured in 11 First Class matches, scoring 205 runs with a best score of 61

#In T20s, he has a strike rate of 134.70 with his highest score being 75*.

#Rizvi was handed his maiden Uttar Pradesh cap from Rinku Singh, who has now become a superstar in Indian cricket.

#He has already represented India at the U-19 level

#The 20-year-old averages 49.16 in T20s.

#While playing Uttar Pradesh's U-23 side in a one day match, Rizvi had scored 91 runs off only 65 balls against Rajasthan. Not just this but went on to become the highest run-scorer in the tournament which Uttar Pradesh won.

Rizvi, like many other youngsters, would be keen on grabbing this opportunity with both hands and making a name for himself in one of the biggest T20 tournaments across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).