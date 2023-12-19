An intense bidding war took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2024 auction table as both teams wanted to secure a bowling all-rounder who adds a lot of value in the bowling and leadership group. RCB had only 23.25 Crore in their purse but they desperately engaged in a bidding war till 20.25 Crore which scared the fans as they still had many slots to fill and after the bidding got over they took to social media to share thoughts on the intense bidding war. Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History; Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes After SRH Sign Australia Captain for Whopping Rs 20.50 Crore.

Bach Gaye

Thanks cutie for saving our money! Saale RCB waale 23.25 cr ka purse leke 20 cr Pat Cummins ko de rahe the!😭😭 Bach gaye paise. pic.twitter.com/gVy4gelJsD — Khush 🇮🇳 (@JalsaKaroYaar) December 19, 2023

Fans Shared Memes

Me watching RCB bidding 20Crore for Cummins knowing we have to build a whole bowling unit #iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/KPVv0XCsFY — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) December 19, 2023

Funny One

RCB going All Out for Pat Cummins while having 23.25 CR budget and 6 slots to fill 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Anh4OsqFG8 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 19, 2023

Why Is RCB Bidding For Pat Cummins

Why is RCB bidding for Pat Cummins?? pic.twitter.com/bWqPLYaxgm — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 19, 2023

RCB Applied For Loan

RCB have applied for loan to IMF to buy Pat Cummins. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 19, 2023

RCB Fan Reaction

RCB fans reaction when RCB was bidding for Cummins 😂#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/Ji5Fvz6OzI — ರಾಮ್_ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ (@RamThirthahalli) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)