Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has often found himself on the wrong end on social media. The wicket-keeper batsman is an easy target for trolls every time he fares poorly with the bat or with the gloves behind the stumps. He is often trolled for yawning during cricket matches and visuals of him yawning has now become a meme fest on social media. Recently, Australia batsman Steve Smith was caught yawning while sitting in the dressing room during the ENG vs AUS first T20I match. Now Sarfarraz’s wife Syeda Khusbaht shared that picture to hit out at her husband’s trolls. Sarfaraz Ahmed Yawn Memes Go Viral Again After Former Pakistan Captain Was Caught Gaping During PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I.

Sarfaraz was first caught yawning during India vs Pakistan ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup match and since then memes and pictures of him have gone viral on the internet with trolls using that to criticise him for his poor performance. Recently, the 33-year-old was once again caught yawning on camera when sitting on the stands during the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match. He wasn’t part of that Test but Sarfaraz was still trolled. ENG vs AUS Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2020: Dawid Malan Smashes 7th T20I Fifty as England Beat Australia by Two Runs.

Steve Smith Caught Yawning During ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Match

Later during the third and final T20I match when he missed an easy stumping of Moeen Ali, who went to smash a fifty, the former Pakistan captain was once again trolled. Many fans hit out at him for that easy stumping miss. Fortunately, though Pakistan went to win that game by five runs and level the series. Post the series, Sarfaraz took to Twitter and reacted to the trolls with a small message. The wicket-keeper-batsman wrote in Urdu, “I am not as bad as people say of me.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed Reacts to His Trolls

اتنا چھبنے لگا ہوں سب کو چھرا تو نہیں جانی جتنا بتاتے وہ میرے بارے میں اتنا برا بھی نہیں ہوں — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 2, 2020

His wife Syeda Khusbaht later shared a picture of Smith yawning sitting in the Australia dressing room during the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I match and wrote “Legends be like” along with three emojis. While Syeda did not take a direct dig at the trolls, it was evident she was defending her husband against those that troll him for yawning.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Wife Trolls Steve Smith

Legends be like 🙌🏻🤪💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvGIYZ7Gyq — Khushbakht Sarfaraz (@sarfarazkhush) September 5, 2020

Smith, meanwhile, failed to perform with the bat as Australia lost the opening T20I match by two runs after being ahead for most the game. The visitors were 98-0 at the end of 10 overs and needed only 73 from the final 10 overs but lost the plot. Australia lost five wickets for just 36 runs in the final six overs to succumb to a defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).