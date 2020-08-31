Memes and Sarfaraz Ahmed certainly go hand in hand, and the former Pakistan captain doesn’t even needs to be on the field to bag headlines. During the second T20I between England and Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman was caught yawning from the dugout and netizens didn’t take long in showcasing their creativity. Twitter got flooded with hilarious memes as fans brutally trolled the 33-year-old. To jog up your memories, this was not the first time when Sarfaraz was seen gaping in the camera. During the 2019 World Cup too, the then Pakistan skipper yawned and invited a lot of trolling. PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: Eoin Morgan's 14th Half-Century Helps England Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets.

Along with sharing funny memes, fans also slammed Ahmed’s ‘lenient attitude’ towards the game. Sarfaraz eventually got dropped from all three formats in October last year didn’t play an international match since then. He, however, made a comeback in the ongoing series but was asked to warm the benches amid the consistent performance for Mohammad Rizwan. Nevertheless, his off-field antics made him a talking point again. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted as yet another picture of Sarfaraz’ yawn goes viral. Mohammad Hafeez Registers Quick-Fire Half-Century During England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Netizens Laud the Veteran Batsman.

Back Again!!

The Sarfaraz Ahmed yawn is back #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/rHGpODttAx — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 30, 2020

Memes In Action!!

#BREAKING SARFARAZ AHMED BECOMES IST PLAYER TO #YAWN IN ALL 3 FORMATS. pic.twitter.com/gzJBKli6hG — Mujeeb ul haq (@mirmujeeb) August 31, 2020

Hilarious!!

Sarfaraz Ahmed: "When I am about to yawn cameraman gets activated.what is this behaviour camera wale Bhai😆? — #MINHAS MUSTAFA (@MINHASMUSTAFA38) August 31, 2020

Back in Headlines!!

Sarfaraz Ahmed is once again in the news for his epic yawn in last night's T20I match against England. 😂#ENGvPAK — Ronald D Sampson (@RDSampson_25) August 31, 2020

Consistent They Say!!

#ENGvPAK The Sarfaraz Ahmed yawn is back . Most consistent things for Pakistan#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2v3tJVFGnA — Aniket Stark // Rasode mein BINOD tha (@blueaviator_) August 30, 2020

Absolutely Hilarious!!

my replies are as fast as Dhoni's reflexes⚡ but, the person whom i text, replies me at a pace slower than Sarfaraz Ahmed's yawn.🥱 Lol — Zeel 🍔 (@zeeljpatel78) June 27, 2020

Speaking of the ongoing T20I series, the opening encounter got washed out due to rain while England won the second match by five wickets, taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Stakes are very high in the third game as the Three Lions have a chance to register another series while Pakistan will want to end the tour on a high.

