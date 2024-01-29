A lot of eyes will be directed towards the allrounder Saurabh Kumar as he has been picked up in India's squad ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024. With the loss against England in the first test, India will be looking for a stronger comeback as it will also reflect their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings as well. Saurabh recently played a four-day unofficial Test match against the England Lions from the India A team. Saurabh went on to play a crucial knock of 77 runs and also took a five-wicket haul and helped India A attain victory over the England Lions. The 30-year-old has done well in the first-class cricket category. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024; Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar Added to India's Squad.

Saurabh Kumar who also plays for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy is an allrounder who adds depth to his team and with his slow left-arm bowling he will be a beneficial part of the squad for India against England in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam. After Ravindra Jadeja's absence due to his injury, Saurabh Kumar is a perfect replacement for him in India's squad ahead of the 2nd Test. Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded for ‘Inappropriate’ Physical Contact with England Batsman Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

Saurabh Kumar Quick Facts:

Saurabh Kumar was born on May 1, 1993, in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Saurabh Kumar is an allrounder who bats in the middle-order and also has a bowling style of slow left-arm orthodox.

In the IPL Saurabh Kumar plays for Punjab Kings who bought him back in 2021.

In 2022 Saurabh Kumar was named in India's Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Saurabh Kumar has been a leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh in multiple Ranji Trophy editions.

Saurabh Kumar is being looked on to perform with the same consistency, although he will surely be a greater challenger than the domestic cricket, with his experience Saurabh can help India's squad against England in the 2nd Test. The expectations will be high as he has come in the place of Ravindra Jadeja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).