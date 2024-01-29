Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 because Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth-day play of the 1st Test in Hyderabad. KL Rahul complained about the pain in the right quadriceps. The medical team of BCCI will be keeping tabs on the progress of both Jadeja and Rahul. Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been added by the Men's Selection Committee as a replacement. Jasprit Bumrah Receives One Demerit Point for Violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

India's Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (Wk), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar.

