Rishabh Pant came up with a hilarious response after fans asked him about Rohit Sharma while he was leaving for England ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket earlier this year and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Rohit Sharma had drawn headlines last year for his viral 'Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega' (No one will roam around in the garden) and Rishabh Pant's response was based on that. Fans asked him about Rohit Sharma, questioning "Rohit sir kidhar hai?" and some of them also mentioned the garden comment. Rishabh Pant responded saying, "Rohit sir garden mein ghum rahe hai!" (Rohit sir is roaming in the garden). Rishabh Pant encountered another question on whether he will remember the 'garden', and he answered, "Garden ki toh yaad ayegi bhai." (Will remember the garden). IND vs ENG 2025: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Other Members of India National Cricket Team Leave for England Ahead of Five-Match Test Series (See Pics and Video).

Rishabh Pant's Fun Response When Asked About Rohit Sharma

Paps to Rishabh pant : "Rohit Sharma sir kidar hai" Rishabh pant : "garden, mein Ghum Rahe hain" Paps : "sir apko yaad ayegi ki nahi garden ki" Rishabh : "garden ki to bahot yaad ayegi bhai"🥺 Everyone is missing Rohit Sharma.😿 pic.twitter.com/wFt9s04TK7 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 6, 2025

