The Nepal national cricket team registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over the Scotland national cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match in Dundee on Tuesday, June 2. Talking about the game, Scotland posted 296-7 in 50 overs. Opener Charlie Tear slammed a brilliant 80 off 72 deliveries. Finlay McCreath scored 55 off 67 balls. With the ball, Rijan Dhakal, Sompal Kami, and Karan KC bagged two wickets each. While chasing, opener Kushal Bhurtel played a fighting knock of 53 runs. Kushal Bhurtel scored 40 runs. Towards the end, Karan KC played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 65 off 41 balls as Nepal secured a close win. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4! Milind Kumar Hits Dillon Heyliger for 32 Runs in One Over During USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

A Thrilling Victory for Nepal

🏆 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 #𝗥𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘀! 🇳🇵 🏏Nepal pull off a stunning 1 wicket win against Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/sGsIAM68uH — CAN (@CricketNep) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)