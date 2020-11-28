Clouds over Pakistan's tour of New Zealand have gotten even darker after the seventh Pakistan cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 virus. The Babar Azam-led team who arrived in New Zealand only four days ago already received a 'final warning' from the New Zealand government for breaching the quarantine norms. Earlier, six Pakistan players contracted the virus one day after their arrival in New Zealand. Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan even stated that the tour would be discarded if any player commits one more breach. Hence, the series is under the threat of getting cancelled with seven visiting players testing positive.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday, confirming the seventh patient. "The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative," they added.

Subsequently, the 53-man squad will undergo further tests on Monday, and till then they'll be confined to their rooms after permission to train while in isolation was revoked by New Zealand authorities.

Meanwhile, the two cricket powerhouses are scheduled to lock horns in three T20Is and two Test matches, starting from December 18. Pakistan named as many as 35 players for the series, but the clashes seem to be under the scanner after seven of them testing positive for COVID-19 virus.

