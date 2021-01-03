After losing the first Test match against New Zealand by 101 runs, team Pakistan is currently talking of the Kiwis in the second game. After winning the toss, Kane Williamson’s team chose to bowl. Little did the visitors know that they would have a poor start to the game as Shan Masood made way into the pavilion on the score of zero. He faced eight balls before making way into the pavilion. Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens as they trolled him mercilessly on social media. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online Day 1: Get PAK vs NZ Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

It was Tim Southee who scalped the first wicket of the morning as he bowled a toe-crushing delivery and Masood opted for a review. The review showed the damage that had happened to the stumps. The wicket was scalped in the third over of the match. Now, Masood's performance disappointed fans and they trolled him mercilessly on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Me to Shan Masood after a wasted review. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/QskWmpA9Rb — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) January 2, 2021

Review wasted

Shan Masood taking a review on that plumb LBW #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ma6PbpPhoj — M (@Muneeb313_) January 2, 2021

Another one

Sir Shan Masood just passed away from 22 yards to pavilion on his lucky num 0. First duck of 2021😐 #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/QxACIMJfc5 — Muhammad Wahab (@muhammadwahab55) January 2, 2021

Last one

Talking about team Pakistan, Abid Ali scored 25 runs and then got out. Whereas, Haris Sohail and Fawad Alam could not even roach the score of 10 runs. Azhar Ali scored 90 runs and Mohammad Rizwan made 60. At tea, the scoreboard read 220 for the loss of five wickets.

