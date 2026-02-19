Serious allegations have been made against Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim by his former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, who has accused him of murder and claims to possess video proof. The explosive accusations have emerged recently, drawing significant attention to the personal life of the prominent athlete. The nature of these claims, if substantiated, could have profound implications for Wasim's career and public image. Former Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim Confirms Divorce From Sannia Ashfaq After Six Years.

Sannia Ashfaq's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

Details of the Allegations Emerge

Sannia Ashfaq has publicly stated that Imad Wasim is a "murderer" and has asserted that she holds video evidence to support her claims. While the specific details surrounding the alleged incident or the content of the purported video evidence have not been widely disclosed, the gravity of the accusation itself has sparked considerable concern. As of the latest reports, the allegations appear to stem from a personal dispute between the former couple.

Saania Ashfaq's Post On Ex-Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

Background and Context

Imad Wasim is a well-known figure in international cricket, having represented Pakistan in various formats. His career has seen him achieve considerable success as an all-rounder. News of such serious allegations against a public figure often leads to intense scrutiny and calls for thorough investigation. The legal ramifications of such claims, particularly those involving accusations of murder and video evidence, are substantial and would typically involve law enforcement agencies. Imad Wasim Retires: Pakistan All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket Again After Making Comeback in T20 World Cup 2024, To Continue Playing Domestic and Franchise Cricket.

Lack of Recent Official Confirmation

As of Thursday, 19 February 2026, comprehensive and officially confirmed reports regarding these specific allegations, particularly from the past 48 hours, remain limited in mainstream news outlets. While the initial claims have been reported in some media, there is no widespread confirmation from official sources or detailed updates on any ongoing legal proceedings or police investigations directly linked to these specific murder allegations and video proof claims within the most recent news cycle. The situation continues to develop, and further information from official channels would be crucial for a complete understanding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sannai Ashfaq). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).