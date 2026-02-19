Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Sannia Ashfaq Alleges Serious Crimes Against Former Pakistan International, Says 'He's A Murderer, I Have Video Proof’
Former wife of Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has reportedly made explosive allegations against him, including claims of murder, stating she possesses video evidence. This article details the recent developments surrounding these serious accusations.
Serious allegations have been made against Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim by his former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, who has accused him of murder and claims to possess video proof. The explosive accusations have emerged recently, drawing significant attention to the personal life of the prominent athlete. The nature of these claims, if substantiated, could have profound implications for Wasim's career and public image. Former Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim Confirms Divorce From Sannia Ashfaq After Six Years.
Sannia Ashfaq's Post
View this post on Instagram
Details of the Allegations Emerge
Sannia Ashfaq has publicly stated that Imad Wasim is a "murderer" and has asserted that she holds video evidence to support her claims. While the specific details surrounding the alleged incident or the content of the purported video evidence have not been widely disclosed, the gravity of the accusation itself has sparked considerable concern. As of the latest reports, the allegations appear to stem from a personal dispute between the former couple.
Saania Ashfaq's Post On Ex-Husband
View this post on Instagram
Background and Context
Imad Wasim is a well-known figure in international cricket, having represented Pakistan in various formats. His career has seen him achieve considerable success as an all-rounder. News of such serious allegations against a public figure often leads to intense scrutiny and calls for thorough investigation. The legal ramifications of such claims, particularly those involving accusations of murder and video evidence, are substantial and would typically involve law enforcement agencies. Imad Wasim Retires: Pakistan All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket Again After Making Comeback in T20 World Cup 2024, To Continue Playing Domestic and Franchise Cricket.
Lack of Recent Official Confirmation
As of Thursday, 19 February 2026, comprehensive and officially confirmed reports regarding these specific allegations, particularly from the past 48 hours, remain limited in mainstream news outlets. While the initial claims have been reported in some media, there is no widespread confirmation from official sources or detailed updates on any ongoing legal proceedings or police investigations directly linked to these specific murder allegations and video proof claims within the most recent news cycle. The situation continues to develop, and further information from official channels would be crucial for a complete understanding.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).